Middle East

Abu Dhabi says ends partial lockdown

1 minute read

DUBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi emirate, the second-most populous in the United Arab Emirates, will on Thursday end a partial lockdown imposed last month as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants, the government's media office said in a Twitter post.

It cited the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee as saying restrictions on movement of traffic and the public from midnight until 5 a.m. are ending after achieving their objective.

The UAE, a federation of seven emirates, has seen daily coronavirus infections fall to 1,089 cases on Wednesday from around 2,000 in June and a peak of nearly 4,000 in January. It does not give a breakdown for each emirate.

The Gulf state, a regional tourism and business hub, has among the world's highest immunisation rates with latest health ministry data showing 83.14% of the population receiving one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 73.42% fully vaccinated.

The UAE, which has approved five types of COVID-19 vaccines, said earlier this month it would start providing a booster shot to all fully vaccinated individuals. read more

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

