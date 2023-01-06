Abu Dhabi stocks close lower as lender FAB drags

An investor looks up at electronic boards displaying stock information at the ADX Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange stock market October 23, 2012.

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's benchmark stock index closed lower on Friday, dragged down by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) after the United Arab Emirates' largest lender sad it was no longer evaluating a possible takeover offer for Standard Chartered (STAN.L).

The index (.FTFADGI) declined 0.7%, with conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding (ALPHADHABI.AD) shedding 1.3%, while state-controlled integrated utility firm Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA.AD) slipped 0.6%. Shares of First Abu Dhabi Bank dropped 2.3%.

Separately, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Thursday it would allocate 55 billion ($14.97 billion) dirhams to support development of low-carbon solutions, new energies and decarbonisation technologies across its portfolio by 2030.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) dipped 0.4%, with Sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) down 1.1%, while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) dropped 0.7%.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

