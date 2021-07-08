Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Abu Dhabi takes stake in EdgePoint Infrastructure, commits up to $500 million

2 minute read

DUBAI, July 8 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has acquired a significant minority stake in southeast Asia-focused digital infrastructure platform EdgePoint Infrastructure, (DBRG.N), ADIA said in a statement on Thursday.

"ADIA has committed up to $500 million to invest in EdgePoint and to support the future growth of the platform, which is expected to include both acquisitions and the development of new towers," ADIA said, without disclosing the size of the stake.

EdgePoint focuses on developing, acquiring and operating telecommunication towers, distributed antenna systems and related infrastructure in Southeast Asia, the statement said.

EdgePoint was formed by DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG.N). It has secured more than 10,000 sites across Indonesia and Malaysia and is looking at further growth opportunities in markets across Asia-Pacific.

Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 1:12 AM UTCSeries of attacks target U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria

U.S. diplomats and troops in Iraq and Syria were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks in the past 24 hours, U.S. and Iraq officials said on Wednesday, including at least 14 rockets hitting an Iraqi air base hosting U.S. forces, wounding two American service members.

Middle EastDubai extinguishes fire on ship in Jebel Ali Port
Middle EastSchool's out for good? Lebanese teachers flee as financial crisis builds
Middle EastSaudi minister says he held 'great meeting' with Blinken
Middle EastEXCLUSIVE Turkey's banks set for capital healing after pandemic battle -sources