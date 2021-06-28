Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Abu Dhabi will only allow vaccinated people in some public spaces from Aug 20

View from the street of Addax Tower in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Cornwell

CAIRO, June 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates will only allow vaccinated people in some public spaces, including schools, universities and nurseries, from August 20, the emirate's media office said in a tweet on Monday.

The August date is meant to buy time for most citizens to get vaccinated against the virus.

Other public places in the list are: shopping centres, restaurants, gyms, museums, resorts, and all other retail outlets, except those selling essential goods such as supermarkets and pharmacies.

The decision doesn’t apply to those who are unvaccinated because of an exemption, nor to children aged 15 and below, the media office added.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Gareth Jones

