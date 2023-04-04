Abu Dhabi's AD Ports signs $2 bln syndicated bank facility















DUBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-listed AD Ports Group (ADPORTS.AD) has signed a $2 billion financing agreement with a syndicate of 13 banks, it said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.

The multi-currency general corporate facility agreement consists of three tranches of $620 million, 600 million euros ($655.32 million) and 2.86 billion dirhams ($778.87 million), all equivalent to about $2 billion, and for a period of up to two-and-a-half years, the company said.

"The success in raising the $2 billion facility reflects... the confidence that the banking sector has in our organisation's robust long-term financial performance," said Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, group CEO and managing director.

AD Ports Group is part of Abu Dhabi investment and holding company ADQ, which is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, brother of the UAE president, who oversees a vast business empire.

Also the UAE's national security adviser, Sheikh Tahnoun was recently appointed joint deputy ruler of Abu Dhabi and chair of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the biggest sovereign wealth funds in the world.

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) and Citibank (C.N) were co-ordinators and bookrunners on the AD Ports facility, and Mizuho Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB.AD) were additional bookrunners.

Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and Emirates NBD Capital (ENBD.DU) acted as lead arrangers.

($1 = 0.9156 euros)

($1 = 3.6720 UAE dirham)

