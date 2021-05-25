Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle EastAbu Dhabi's ADIA buys minority stake in healthcare IT group Dedalus

The private equity arm of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) said on Tuesday it had bought a significant minority stake in healthcare software provider Dedalus Holding from private equity firm Ardian.

Florence-based Dedalus provides healthcare information and clinical and administrative software to hospitals, clinics and laboratories, in more than 40 countries.

Ardian will remain Dedalus' majority shareholder.

ADIA is estimated to have around $700 billion assets under management.

