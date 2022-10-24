Abu Dhabi's ADQ manages $157 bln in assets, Global SWF estimates















DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sovereign wealth fund tracker Global SWF estimated on Monday that Abu Dhabi's ADQ has assets under management of $157 billion, up from a previous estimate of about $110 billion.

The smallest of Abu Dhabi's three main sovereign wealth funds, ADQ has emerged as one of the region's most active dealmakers. It began in 2018 as a holding company for government assets and has been consolidating its portfolio, privatising some assets and making strategic acquisitions to build "national champions".

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alison Williams











