Abu Dhabi's ADQ withdraws offer to combine ADNH with exhibitions co

DUBAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state-owned holding company ADQ has withdrawn an offer to combine Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company (ADNH) (ADNH.AD) with Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), ADNH said in a bourse filing.

ADNH said ADQ notified the hospitality company on Monday that it will no longer pursue the proposed transaction.

ADQ said in June it had submitted an offer to ADNH to combine it with ADNEC, the exhibitions company. It had said the combination would "create one of the largest hospitality, events, and catering powerhouses in the region" with assets of around 20 billion dirhams ($5.45 billion).

ADNH did not disclose why the offer was withdrawn.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.