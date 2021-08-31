Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Abu Dhabi's ADQ withdraws offer to combine ADNH with exhibitions co

1 minute read

DUBAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state-owned holding company ADQ has withdrawn an offer to combine Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company (ADNH) (ADNH.AD) with Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), ADNH said in a bourse filing.

ADNH said ADQ notified the hospitality company on Monday that it will no longer pursue the proposed transaction.

ADQ said in June it had submitted an offer to ADNH to combine it with ADNEC, the exhibitions company. It had said the combination would "create one of the largest hospitality, events, and catering powerhouses in the region" with assets of around 20 billion dirhams ($5.45 billion).

ADNH did not disclose why the offer was withdrawn.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · August 30, 2021 · 5:36 PM UTC

Israel says it will loan Palestinians money after highest-level talks in years

Israel will lend the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority more than $150 million after the sides held their highest-level meeting in years, Israeli officials said on Monday, while playing down prospects of any major diplomatic breakthrough.

Middle East
Fuel dispute triggers sectarian clash in Lebanon's south
Middle East
OPEC+ likely to keep oil output policy from September unchanged, sources say
Middle East
Saudi students return to school with masks and checks
Middle East
Abu Dhabi's ADQ withdraws offer to combine ADNH with exhibitions co

Abu Dhabi state-owned holding company ADQ has withdrawn an offer to combine Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company (ADNH) with Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), ADNH said in a bourse filing.