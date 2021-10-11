Skip to main content

Middle East

Abu Dhabi's IHC acquires 51% of Bin Suhail Group to form beauty JV

1 minute read

DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC) (IHC.AD) has agreed to acquire 51% of Bin Suhail Group through a subsidiary to form a beauty industry joint venture, it said on Monday.

IHC subsidiary Multiply Group, owner of beauty brands such as Bedashing, will merge with Bin Suhail Group, which owns the 35-location beauty and spa brand Tips & Toes.

The joint venture will operate under newly-established Omorfia Group, in which IHC will own a controlling 51% stake. The deal's value was not disclosed.

"The fully integrated holding company, Omorfia Group, owns and controls 100% shares of the company's leading consumer and B2B brands, including beauty giants Tips & Toes, Bedashing, Jazz Lounge Spa and Ben Suhail Distribution," IHC said in a statement.

Each brand will retain its identity and continue operations as usual.

"This strategic partnership provides major growth opportunities for both businesses," Omorfia CEO Faris Suhail Al Yabhouni said in the staement.

Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 2:05 PM UTC

Record low turnout suggests vote to throw out Iraq's elite will leave them in power

Record low turnout in Iraq's parliamentary election suggested on Monday that a vote billed as an opportunity to wrest control from the ruling elite would do little to dislodge sectarian religious parties in power since 2003.

Middle East
Iraqi forces capture senior Islamic State leader, PM says
Middle East
Jordan's PM reshuffles cabinet in shake-up to spur investments
Middle East
Israel says it will keep Golan as Assad's fortunes, U.S. views shift
Middle East
MIDEAST STOCKS Most Gulf indexes gain, tracking Asian shares