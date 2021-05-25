Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle EastAbu Dhabi's KIZAD announces plans for green ammonia plant- statement

Reuters
Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) on Tuesday announced plans for the construction of a green ammonia production facility, which will target regional and international markets.

Helios Industry, a privately owned special project vehicle company, will invest "over 3.67 billion dirhams ($1 billion) in the construction of the facility over several years," KIZAD said in a statement.

Green ammonia is produced without fossil fuels and is used in the production of carbon-neutral fertiliser products.

The project will be developed in two phases, the statement said. Once completed it is forecast to produce 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia from 40,000 tonnes of green hydrogen.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

