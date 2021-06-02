Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala hires banks for Yahsat's IPO-sources

Hadeel SayeghSaeed Azhar
2 minute read

Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala has hired banks for the planned initial public offering of Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) which could raise over $500 million, three sources said.

Bank of America (BAC.N), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) will act as global coordinators for the deal, while EFG Hermes (HRHO.CA), HSBC (HSBA.L) and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB.AD) will have bookrunner roles, they said.

Yahsat has five satellites that serve more than 150 countries, information on its website shows. It also owns satellite phone operator Thuraya.

Yahsat is among the three portfolio companies that Mubadala is pushing to go public this year, the sources said.

It is close to making a decision on the listing of Emirates Global Aluminium, which is owned by Mubadala and Investment Corp of Dubai.

It is also looking at a potential listing of Santa Clara-based semiconductor producer Globalfoundries later in the year, two sources familiar with move said. read more

Mubadala, which manages over $240 billion in assets, declined to comment and the banks did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 10:40 AM UTCIsrael’s Lapid enlists Gantz, moves closer to unseating Netanyahu

Israel's opposition leader moved closer to unseating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and forming a new government after agreeing terms with several parties including one led by Defence Minister Benny Gantz, a spokesman said.

Middle EastIran nuclear deal parties to meet to wrap up latest round of talks
Middle EastAnalysis: Investors forgiving as Oman's austerity drive hits bumps in the road
Middle EastIran’s biggest navy ship sinks after fire in Gulf of Oman - media
Middle EastIsrael sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases