Abu Dhabi's Mubadala launches $1.5 bln of bonds-document

DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala on Monday launched $1.5 billion five and 10-year bonds for sale, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Mubadala's unit Mamoura is selling $500 million worth of 5-year bonds at 80 basis points over U.S. Treasuries and $1 billion of 10-year bonds at 120 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, the document showed.

Mubadala Investment Co, which manages 894 billion dirhams ($243.42 billion) in assets, is Abu Dhabi's second-biggest sovereign investor after Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Yousef Saba and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Alex Richardson

