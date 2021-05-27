Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to raise $1.5 bln with two-tranche bonds

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala began marketing a two-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond deal on Thursday, a document showed, returning to the debt markets less than three months after it raised $1.1 billion.

A Mubadala unit through which the bonds will be issued, Mamoura Diversified Global Holding, is expected to raise a total of $1.5 billion with the deal, a separate investor note showed later on Thursday.

Mamoura gave initial price guidance of around 130 basis points over mid-swaps for a 10-year tranche and around 3.7% for 30-year Formosa bonds.

The guidance was later tightened to around 105 bps and 3.45% respectively.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB.AD), Citi (C.N), FAB (FAB.AD), JPMorgan (JPM.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Thursday.

