Abu Dhabi's Mubadala reports proceeds of 106 bln dirhams in 2022















DUBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala (MUDEV.UL) on Friday reported its 2022 financial results showing proceeds of 106 billion dirhams ($29 billion), and said it outperformed global benchmarks.

Mubadala is the second-biggest state fund in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, after Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

The wealth fund said it had more than 1 trillion dirhams ($276 billion) in assets under management at year-end - similar to the year before - and had deployed 107 billion dirhams in the year.

"Despite global headwinds impacting financial markets and investor sentiment, we outperformed benchmarks, staying the course with our long-term strategy of investing in key markets and sectors," Group CEO Khaldoon Khalifa al-Mubarak said in a statement.

Mubadala for 2021 reported a record total comprehensive income of 122 billion dirhams ($33 billion), but has said it no longer releases this measure.

Its portfolio mix remained broadly similar year on year, Mubadala said, with 36% direct and indirect private equity, 27% in public markets and 15% in real estate and infrastructure.

($1 = 3.6717 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Clauda Tanios and Lisa Barrington; editing by Jason Neely











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.