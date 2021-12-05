Abu Dhabi's Mugharraq port certified as international port facility

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Mugharraq Port has been recognised as an international port facility under the provisions of the International Code for the Security of Ships and of Port Facilities (ISPS Code), AD Ports Group announced on Sunday.

The port, located in the Al Dhafra region, can now receive international and local vessels including container feeders, bulk and break-bulk carriers, mobile offshore drilling units, tugboats, chemical tankers, offshore support vessels, passenger ships and high-speed cargo crafts, AD Ports Group said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.