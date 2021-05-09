Skip to main content

Abu Dhabi's Senaat proposes merger between Arkan and Emirates Steel

Abu Dhabi's General Holding Corp (Senaat) said on Sunday it had submitted a proposal to the board of Arkan (ARKAN.AD) calling for the merger of the local building materials company with Emirates Steel.

Senaat is Arkan's majority shareholder, with 51% of the Abu Dhabi-listed company, while it owns all of unlisted Emirates Steel.

The proposed merged entity would have total assets worth 13 billion dirham ($3.54 billion). Senaat would own 87.5% of the combined group, it said.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

