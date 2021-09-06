ADNOC aims to sell minimum 7.5% stake in ADNOC Drilling IPO

DUBAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - ADNOC Drilling on Monday announced its intention to list on the Abu Dhabi bourse, which would see its parent company Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) sell a minimum 7.5% stake in an initial public offering (IPO).

"Offering size will be 7.5% of ADNOC Drilling’s issued share capital, with ADNOC retaining the right to increase the size of the Offering at any time before pricing of the Offering," it said in a statement.

This is the second public flotation of a company owned by the Abu Dhabi oil company after in 2017 it listed ADNOC Distribution , the largest operator of petrol stations and convenience stores in the United Arab Emirates.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.