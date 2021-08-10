Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Adnoc and Fertiglobe to sell blue ammonia to Japan's Idemitsu

A general view of ADNOC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

DUBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said on Tuesday it has, in partnership with Fertiglobe, agreed to sell blue ammonia to Idemitsu in Japan for use in its refining and petrochemicals operations.

The sale builds upon recently announced joint efforts to enhance industrial cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Japan, it said. It also follows the first sale of UAE's blue ammonia cargoes to Itochu (8001.T).

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

