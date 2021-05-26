Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle EastADNOC to issue exchangeable bonds, offer more shares in distribution unit

Reuters
2 minute read

General view of Panorama Digital Command Centre at the ADNOC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, UAE December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Wednesday it plans to issue about $1.2 billion in exchangeable bonds and will offer more shares to investors in its listed retail unit ADNOC Distribution (ADNOCDIST.AD).

ADNOC plans to issue senior unsecured bonds due in 2024, with a 0.7% annual coupon, exchangeable into existing common shares of ADNOC Distribution, it said.

Alongside the transaction, ADNOC will offer 375 million shares in ADNOC Distribution at an offer price of 4.36 dirhams ($1.19) a share to eligible institutional investors through a bookbuilding process.

The combined offering will enable "ADNOC to further unlock and monetize significant value from its assets, whilst also increasing the free float of ADNOC Distribution, boosting liquidity in its shares and diversifying its shareholder base", it said.

ADNOC listed 10% of ADNOC Distribution, the largest operator of petrol stations and convenience stores in the United Arab Emirates, on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2017.

It sold another 10% of shares in ADNOC Distribution last year in a placement to institutional investors.

ADNOC has over the past few years launched a series of initiatives to create partnerships with foreign investors and extract value form its assets, as the Abu Dhabi oil giant adapts to a new era of lower oil prices.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 10:29 AM UTCAnalysis: As Gaza fighting ebbs, Israel’s communities eye each other warily

Two days after Hamas and Israel began launching rockets and air strikes, Israel's president called a TV station to plead with his fellow Jews and the country's Arab minority not to turn on each other over the conflict.

Middle EastSyria's Assad votes in former rebel town, site of chemical attack
Middle EastWIDER IMAGE Generation Crisis: young Syrians come of age in a decade of conflict
Middle EastUAE mandates COVID-19 vaccines for live events
Middle EastBlinken announces U.S. aid to Gaza, pledges to reopen Jerusalem consulate