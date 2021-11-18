ADNOC secures $3 billion loan from JBIC and four other banks

A general view of ADNOC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - State oil firm Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed a $3 billion loan agreement with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and four other lenders, JBIC said in a statement on Thursday.

JBIC is providing $2.1 billion and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) (8316.T), the Tokyo branch of HSBC (HSBA.L), Mizuho (8411.T) and MUFG (8306.T) are providing the rest, the statement said.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.