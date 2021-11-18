Middle East
ADNOC secures $3 billion loan from JBIC and four other banks
DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - State oil firm Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed a $3 billion loan agreement with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and four other lenders, JBIC said in a statement on Thursday.
JBIC is providing $2.1 billion and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) (8316.T), the Tokyo branch of HSBC (HSBA.L), Mizuho (8411.T) and MUFG (8306.T) are providing the rest, the statement said.
