ADNOC shuts operations at Fujairah terminal due to exceptional rainfall

A general view of ADNOC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

DUBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)said on Thursday it had shut down its operations at Fujairah terminal due to "exceptional rainfall."

The company diverted Fujairah terminal oil lifting to Jebel Dhanna terminal which can handle Murban shipments, an ADNOC spokesperson said.

"We are liaising with our customers and our operations will resume from Fujairah Terminal as soon as conditions allow," the spokesperson said.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan Writing by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.