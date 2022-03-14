ADNOC's Jaber says investment in fossil fuels required to avoid disrupted market

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Group CEO, is seen on a screen during the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

RABAT, March 14 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber said on Monday that investments in oil and gas capacities were needed "to avert disruptions in supply and demand".

Unprecedented volatility in energy markets are due to lack of investments in fossil fuels, he added.

Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Louise Heavens

