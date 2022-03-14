1 minute read
ADNOC's Jaber says investment in fossil fuels required to avoid disrupted market
RABAT, March 14 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber said on Monday that investments in oil and gas capacities were needed "to avert disruptions in supply and demand".
Unprecedented volatility in energy markets are due to lack of investments in fossil fuels, he added.
Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Louise Heavens
