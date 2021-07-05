Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Adviser to Iraqi PM says lack of OPEC coordination will lead to price war -INA

CAIRO, July 5 (Reuters) - The financial adviser to Iraq's prime minister said that "in the absence of coordination and understandings between OPEC producers, the beginnings of a price war will be formed again," the Iraqi News Agency (INA) quoted him as saying on Monday.

Mazhar Mohammed Saleh added that "the increases in production within the OPEC member countries must be carried out with caution and in high coordination among the member countries themselves to avoid any potential glut in the crude oil supply market that may cause undesirable price imbalances."

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Omar Fahmy; editing by David Evans

