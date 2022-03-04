Agreement on Iran nuclear deal may be found this weekend, EU's Borrell says

European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and US State Secretary Antony Blinken (not pictured) speak to the media ahead of a meeting at the EU Council Building in Brussels, Belgium, March 4, 2022. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

March 4 (Reuters) - An agreement may be reached this weekend in indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"I hope that during this weekend we can deliver," he told reporters in Brussels.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold Editing by Ingrid Melander

