Agreement on Iran nuclear deal neither imminent nor certain -U.S. State Dept

A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday said that an agreement on the Iran nuclear deal is neither imminent nor certain and said that Washington is preparing equally for scenarios with and without a mutual return to the full implementation of the nuclear accord.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price warned that Washington is prepared to make "difficult decisions" to return Iran's nuclear program to its limits under the nuclear deal.

Reporting by Simon Lewis, Humeyra Pamuk and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Leslie Adler

