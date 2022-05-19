1 minute read
Israel fires missile defenses near Lebanon after misidentification
JERUSALEM, May 19 (Reuters) - Israel activated its missile defenses on Thursday after mistakenly identifying a threat near the border with Lebanon, the Israeli military said.
The incident also set off air raid sirens in parts of northern Israel.
"Due to a misidentification, the air defense soldiers launched interceptors and as a result an alert was activated," the military said.
Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Toby Chopra
