Air traffic resumes at Iraqi Kurdistan airports after drones activity -sources

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq, July 17 (Reuters) - Air traffic resumed at Iraqi Kurdistan's two airports on Monday evening after a brief suspension due to suspected drones activity in the Kurdish region's airspace, two security sources said.

Air traffic at the airports of Iraq's northern cities of Erbil and Sulaimaniya was interrupted for around four hours from 1800 local time (1500 GMT) after security forces alerted regional aviation authorities of suspected unknown drones flying in the area, said a security source on condition of anonymity.

"Security threats ended after the drones left. It's still not clear where the drones came from," said a second source.

The manager of Erbil airport confirmed in a statement the resumption of air flights without elaborating.

