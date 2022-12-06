Al Jazeera files lawsuit at International Criminal Court over journalist's killing

A picture of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin, is displayed at the Al-Jazeera headquarters building in Doha, Qatar, May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Imad Creidi

DUBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Al Jazeera on Tuesday said it filed a lawsuit at the International Criminal Court against Israeli forces over the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank in May.

The lawsuit comes after a investigation by the television news network's legal team on the case, Al Jazeera said on Twitter.

Reporting by Lina Najem Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

