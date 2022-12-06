Al Jazeera files lawsuit at International Criminal Court over journalist's killing















DUBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Al Jazeera on Tuesday said it filed a lawsuit at the International Criminal Court against Israeli forces over the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank in May.

The lawsuit comes after a investigation by the television news network's legal team on the case, Al Jazeera said on Twitter.

Reporting by Lina Najem Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel











