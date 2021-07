TUNIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Al-Jazeera television said on Monday that Tunisian police had stormed its bureau in the capital Tunis, expelling all the staff, after President Kais Saied late on Sunday ousted the government in a move his foes called a coup.

Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.