Al Rawabi to establish $177 mln dairy facility in Abu Dhabi - Govt media office

March 8 (Reuters) - Al Rawabi, a Dubai-based dairy producer, plans to establish a 650 million dirham ($177 million) facility in Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Industrial Zone, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said on Tuesday.

The plan is part of the United Arab Emirates plan to boost its food security.

Oil-rich Abu Dhabi is the capital and the largest emirate of the seven-member UAE federation, and Dubai, a major Middle East business hub, is the second largest.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

