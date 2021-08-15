Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Al Shorafa Al Hammadi appointed as chairman of Etihad Aviation Group - Abu Dhabi media office

A visitor walks past the Etihad Aviation Group logo on display during the fifth day of Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

CAIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi has appointed Mohammed Ali Mohammed Al Shorafa Al Hammadi as Chairman of Etihad Aviation Group Company, the emirate's media office said on Sunday.

The decision, by Abu Dhabi's crown prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also includes the appointment of Elena Sorlini as member of the board of directors.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Alison Williams

