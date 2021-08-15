Middle East
Al Shorafa Al Hammadi appointed as chairman of Etihad Aviation Group - Abu Dhabi media office
CAIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi has appointed Mohammed Ali Mohammed Al Shorafa Al Hammadi as Chairman of Etihad Aviation Group Company, the emirate's media office said on Sunday.
The decision, by Abu Dhabi's crown prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also includes the appointment of Elena Sorlini as member of the board of directors.
Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Alison Williams
