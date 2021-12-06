All 6 Israel policymakers voted to keep key rate at 0.1% - minutes

A general view of Tel Aviv's skyline is seen through a hotel window in Tel Aviv, Israel May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - All six rate setters at the Bank of Israel voted to keep the benchmark interest rate (ILINR=ECI) at 0.1% on Nov. 22, minutes of the discussions showed on Monday.

"They claimed that the low level of the interest rate supports the continued recovery of economic activity," the central bank said.

"The committee members noted that in light of the increase in inflation expectations, the real interest rates in Israel are negative and are at a similar level to those in major economies."

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Gareth Jones

