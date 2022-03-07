All six Israeli cenbank policymakers voted to keep key rate at 0.1%

JERUSALEM, March 7 (Reuters) - All six rate setters at the Bank of Israel voted to leave the benchmark interest rate (ILINR=ECI) at 0.1% at their meeting on Feb. 21, the central bank's minutes showed on Monday.

But policymakers believe monetary tightening is likely in the near future.

"Their assessment was that in the coming months, conditions will allow for the start of a gradual process of raising the interest rate in line with the path of inflation and the pace of growth and employment," the minutes said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.