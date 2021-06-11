Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Amazon Web Services says will open data centers in Israel

1 minute read
1/2

The logo of Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen during the 4th annual America Digital Latin American Congress of Business and Technology in Santiago, Chile, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Amazon Web Services (AMZN.O) said it will open data centers in Israel, with the announcement coming weeks after Israel signed a deal with AWS and Google for a more than $1 billion project to provide cloud services for its public sector and military.

In April, AWS and Google (GOOGL.O) won a tender for the four phase project known as "Nimbus". read more

"Today, Amazon Web Services Inc, an Amazon.com company, announced it will open an infrastructure region in Israel in the first half of 2023", AWS said in a statement on Friday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · June 9, 2021 · 11:07 AM UTCResigned to a nuclear deal revival, Gulf engages with foe Iran

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, resigned to the revival of a nuclear pact with Iran they always opposed, are engaging with Tehran to contain tensions while lobbying for future talks to take their security concerns into account.

Middle East‘She screams when someone comes near’: Gaza children in trauma
Middle EastU.S. drops sanctions on former Iranian officials, step called routine
Middle EastIraq releases Iran-aligned commander arrested on terror charges
Middle EastAs war destroys Yemen’s present, museums struggle to preserve its past