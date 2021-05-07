Skip to main content

Middle EastAmerican Axle, Israel's REE to develop electric-vehicle propulsion system

Reuters
2 minute read
1/2

Employees leave American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) plant, an automotive supplier to GM, in Silao, Mexico October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Maldonado

Automobile parts maker American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL.N) and Israel's REE Automotive will jointly develop an electric propulsion system to tap accelerating demand for battery-powered vehicles, the companies said on Friday.

The propulsion system, which powers automotive vehicles, will incorporate American Axle's electric drive units into Ree's technology that integrates all the traditional vehicle chassis components into the arch of the wheel.

The electric drive units will be developed by American Axle in Detroit and prototypes will be delivered by the end of the year. Further terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This agreement to provide electric drive technology ... is an important step in growing AAM's electric propulsion business," said American Axle Chief Executive Officer David Dauch.

Earlier this year, REE agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check company 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (VCVC.O) in a deal that valued the electric-vehicle technology startup at around $3.6 billion. read more

Investors in the transaction included Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS) and auto supplier Magna International (MG.TO).

Separately, American Axle said it will receive $5 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy to advance the development of its electric drive technology.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 12:28 AM UTCPentagon chief says removal of all contractors from Afghanistan under way

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday the process of removing all contractors from Afghanistan working with the United States was under way as part of President Joe Biden's withdrawal of forces from the country.

Middle EastEuropean powers tell Israel to stop settlement expansion amid tension in Jerusalem
Middle EastIsrael's president picks Netanyahu opponent Lapid to form government
Middle EastAmerican Axle, Israel's REE to develop electric-vehicle propulsion system
Middle EastEXCLUSIVE Saudi Arabia wants to see "verifiable deeds" from talks with Iran, says official

A Saudi foreign ministry official said on Friday that talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran aim to reduce regional tensions, but added it was too early to judge the outcome and Riyadh wanted to see "verifiable deeds".