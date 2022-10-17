Americans detained in Iran accounted for after fire at Evin prison















WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. citizens detained in Iran are accounted for and safe after the fire at Evin prison, U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Monday.

Eight prisoners died as a result of a fire at Tehran's Evin prison over the weekend, Iran's judiciary said on Monday, doubling the death toll from a blaze that has increased pressure on the government as it struggles to contain mass protests. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.