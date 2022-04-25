Amnesty: Turkey's Kavala sentence devastating for human rights

Lawyers, opposition lawmakers and supporters gather in front of the Justice Palace, the Caglayan Courthouse, as a Turkish court holds a hearing of philanthropist Osman Kavala and 15 others over their role in nationwide protests in 2013, in Istanbul, Turkey April 25, 2022. The banner reads: "Gezi is hope. Hope cannot be judged" REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

ISTANBUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Amnesty International said on Monday Turkey's conviction of philanthropist Osman Kavala and other defendants was a devastating blow to justice and human rights.

In a statement, Amnesty International's Europe Director Nils Muiznieks said court ruling defied logic and that authorities had repeatedly failed to provide any evidence that substantiates the baseless charges.

"This unjust verdict shows that the Gezi trial was only an attempt to silence independent voices."

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Ece Toksabay Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun

