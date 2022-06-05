Any activity in disputed maritime zone is 'provocative and hostile,' Lebanon's Aoun says

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun is pictured as he delivers a televised speech at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon December 27, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY

June 5 (Reuters) - Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Sunday that any activity in a maritime zone disputed with Israel is "provocative and hostile", according to a tweet on the Lebanese presidency account.

Aoun added that talks to demarcate Lebanon's southern maritime borders are still ongoing.

In another tweet, the presidency said that the Energean Power ship had entered the disputed waters and that Aoun had discussed the matter with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Aoun asked the army to provide him with accurate and official information on the matter, it added.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

