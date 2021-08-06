Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Apple to not pass iCloud photo uploads to law enforcement if they do not contain child abuse content

The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store, as Apple's new 5G iPhone 12 went on sale in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) will not pass reports from its new photo checking system to law enforcement if a human review finds they do not contain child abuse imagery, the company said at a briefing on Friday.

The company said on Thursday it would implement a system that checks photos on iPhones in the United States before they are uploaded to its iCloud storage services to ensure the upload does not match known images of child sexual abuse. read more

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

