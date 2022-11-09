Arab Coordination Group pledges at least $24 bln to tackle climate crisis















SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Members of the Arab Coordination Group (AGC) pledged to provide at least $24 billion in financing by 2030 to address the global climate crisis, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The AGC is a strategic alliance that provides a coordinated response to development finance and comprises various regional development funds, as well as the OPEC Fund for International Development.

Reporting by Lina Najem; Editing by Alison Williams











