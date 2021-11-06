Arab League delegation visits Beirut on Monday to address row with Gulf

BEIRUT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A delegation from the Arab League will visit Beirut on Monday to address the current rift between Lebanon and Gulf states spurred by a minister's critical comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen, an official source said on Saturday.

The delegation will be led by Arab League Assistant Secretary General Hossam Zaki, the source told Reuters.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Enas Alashray Editing by Gareth Jones

