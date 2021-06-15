Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Arab states call on UN Security Council to meet over Ethiopiam dam

Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam is seen as it undergoes construction work on the river Nile in Guba Woreda, Benishangul Gumuz Region, Ethiopia September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

CAIRO/DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Arab states whose foreign ministers met in Qatar on Tuesday have called on the United Nations Security Council to discuss the dispute over Ethiopia's plan to fill a dam built on the Blue Nile, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said.

The Arab League may also take "gradual measures" to support Egypt and Sudan in the dispute over the Grand Renaissance Dam, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told a joint news conference with Aboul Gheit. No more details were given.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Raya Jalabi, writing by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by Catherine Evans

