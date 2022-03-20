Aramco fuels Saudi index as 2021 profit soars

An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014./File Photo

March 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks ended higher on Sunday after full-year profit from state oil producer Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) more than doubled to beat forecasts while other Gulf markets were mixed.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) gained 0.8% with Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) advancing 3.4% to 43.25 riyals, valuing it at 8.64 trillion riyals ($2.3 trillion).

The oil giant made $110 billion in net profit in 2021, up from $49 billion a year earlier and ahead of an average analyst estimate of $106 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon. read more

The surge in Aramco's share price on Sunday moved its market valuation above that of Microsoft (MSFT.O), though it remains behind Apple (AAPL.O) on $2.68 trillion.

Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser told a call about the firm's earnings there had been no impact from attacks on its supply to customers. read more

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group fired missiles and drones at Saudi energy and water desalination facilities, causing a temporary drop in output at a refinery but no casualties, the Saudi energy ministry said on Sunday. read more

In Qatar, the index (.QSI) lost 0.5%, snapping two sessions of gains, hit by a 1.1% fall in the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA).

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) finished 2.3% higher, with most stocks in the index in positive territory including top lender Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA) which climbed 3.9%.

Egypt, often the world's top wheat importer, plans to set a fixed price for unsubsidised bread for three months, supply minister Ali Moselhy said in an interview with local television on Sunday.

The government has taken several steps to protect wheat supplies since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which largely cut off shipments from Egypt's two top suppliers and left the North African country scouting for alternative exporters. read more

($1 = 3.7515 riyals)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke

