Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Aramco Trading to join Platts oil pricing process in Asia

1 minute read

SINGAPORE, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Aramco Trading Company (ATC) will be participating in S&P Global Platts price assessment process for crude cargoes in Asia, the price reporting agency said on Wednesday.

Platts said in a notice that it had reviewed the trading arm of world's top oil exporter Saudi Aramco and would consider information from ATC in the Asia Market on Close (MoC) price assessment process for Asia crude cargoes.

Trading activities on the Asia MoC platform for Middle East crude picked up this month with TotalEnergies and Gunvor purchasing seven cargoes so far.

Reporting by Florence Tan and Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 9:03 AM UTC

Iraq seeks to ease Saudi-Iran hostility at Baghdad summit

Iraq has invited Iran and Tehran's Gulf Arab foes to a summit in Baghdad with the aim of calming tensions which have brought them close to open conflict in recent years.

Middle East
Russian army patrol rebel enclave in Syria to avert offensive, sources say
Middle East
Israel lowers age of eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster to 30 - Health Ministry
Middle East
Israel's COVID-19 vaccine boosters show signs of taming Delta
Middle East
MIDEAST STOCKS Oil prices aid Saudi shares; other Gulf bourses mixed