Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Aramco's CFO Khalid al-Dabbagh set to step down -Bloomberg

1 minute read
1/2

Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

June 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco Oil Co's (2222.SE) Khalid al-Dabbagh is set to step down as chief financial officer of the oil giant, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ziad Al-Murshed will replace al-Dabbagh, who helped in leading Aramco through its initial public offering (IPO) in 2019, the report said.

Al-Dabbagh will join the firm's board and retain the chairmanship of Aramco's unit Saudi Basic Industries Corp (2010.SE), Bloomberg said.

Aramco could announce the management change this week, the report added.

Aramco did not respond to a request for comment after business hours.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 10:26 AM UTCSaudi Arabia plans new national airline as it diversifies from oil

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced plans on Tuesday to launch a second national airline as part of a broader strategy to turn the kingdom into a global logistics hub as it seeks to diversify from oil.

Middle EastIsrael seeks to extend new Gulf ties to all Middle East, says Lapid
Middle EastDefence in Jordan trial asks court to invite Prince Hamza to testify
Middle EastEXCLUSIVE U.N. expert backs probe into Iran's 1988 killings, Raisi's role
Middle EastU.S. dollar posts best month since November 2016; nonfarm payrolls loom