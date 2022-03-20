Aramco's plant in Jeddah attacked by Yemen's Houthis, Saudi state media says

March 20 (Reuters) - An attack on Aramco's petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah caused a fire in one of the tanks but this was controlled and did not result in any casualties, Saudi state media said on Sunday, citing the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis.

The coalition said that the attack by Iran-backed Houthi was confirmation of a rejection of peace efforts.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Alexander Smith

