Arbitrators back EU in pharma trade case against Turkey

BRUSSELS, July 25 (Reuters) - The European Union won a largely favourable ruling in its trade dispute with Turkey on Monday in the first decision issued by an arbitration body created to circumvent problems at the World Trade Organization.

Brussels brought the case against Ankara to the WTO in 2019, challenging Turkey's "localisation requirement" it said forced foreign pharmaceutical producers to move their production to Turkey.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by William Maclean

