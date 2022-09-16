Armed man detained after holding up south Lebanon bank to access own savings - security source

BEIRUT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - An armed man was detained after holding up a Lebanese bank in the southern city of Ghazieh on Friday morning in an attempt to retrieve his savings frozen in the country's banking system amid a three-year financial meltdown, a security source told Reuters.

The man was able to retrieve a portion of his funds from Byblos Bank in Ghazieh before being detained, the source added.

It was at least the third such incident this week involving a depositor entering a bank to try to retrieve their money by force.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.