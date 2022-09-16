Armed man enters BLOM bank in Beirut, situation under control - statement to Reuters

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BEIRUT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - An armed man entered a branch of BLOM bank in the Lebanese capital's Tariq al-Jdideh neighborhood, BLOM bank told Reuters in a statement, adding that the situation was under control.

Security forces were on the scene and negotiating with the man to ensure he leaves the bank, BLOM said.

Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Hugh Lawson

