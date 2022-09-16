1 minute read
Armed man enters BLOM bank in Beirut, situation under control - statement to Reuters
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIRUT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - An armed man entered a branch of BLOM bank in the Lebanese capital's Tariq al-Jdideh neighborhood, BLOM bank told Reuters in a statement, adding that the situation was under control.
Security forces were on the scene and negotiating with the man to ensure he leaves the bank, BLOM said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.