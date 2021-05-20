Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle EastArmenia fires warning shots at Azeri border - RIA

Armenia's defence ministry said on Thursday it had fired warnings shots at the border with Azerbaijan due to an alleged Azeri incursion, the RIA news agency reported.

Armenia accused Azerbaijan of sending troops across the border last week, highlighting the fragility of a Russian-brokered ceasefire that halted six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces last year. Azerbaijan has previously denied crossing the frontier. read more

